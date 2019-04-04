|
Michael Theodore Cunningham
03/16/1948 - 03/31/2019
Michael T. Cunningham, 71, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Mike was born at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach on March 16, 1948 to John Nolan Cunningham and Nancy (Root) Cunningham and lived most of his life in this area. He graduated from Mainland High School and Daytona Beach Junior College (now Daytona State College), and attended Florida Atlantic University majoring in commercial art. Mike had an inquiring mind and a keen intellect and enjoyed discussing a universe of topics including history, jazz, cosmology and quantum physics. He loved nature and worked at anything that kept him outdoors, from beekeeper to landscaper. Most of all, he loved his family by whom he will be greatly missed. Mike was predeceased by his father, John, and eldest son, Christopher (Missy). He is survived by his wife, Noel (Big Mountain), son, Seth (Mariah), Port Orange, daughters, Krista (Andy Martens, fiancé), West Seneca, NY, and Helena (Radek) Hubl, Ormond Beach, mother, Nancy, Ormond Beach, sister, Sherrill, Maitland, brother, Timothy, Ormond Beach, one grandson, Trenton, and four granddaughters, Ashton, Luna, Lilla, and Isla. The family wishes to thank the physicians, nurses, CNAs, social workers, counselors and volunteers of Halifax Hospice of Volusia/Flagler for their care, kindness and tireless support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the hospice in Mike's name are welcomed and should be addressed to Halifax Health Hospice, Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Florida, 32129. A celebration of Michael's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019