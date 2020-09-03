Michael Wayne Thompson
07/28/1947 - 09/01/2020
Michael Wayne Thompson, Sr., 73, of Port Orange, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A native of Louisville, KY, he moved to this area many years ago. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. Michael was a devoted father, son, brother and grandson - who will be forever missed. Survivors include 2 sons, Michael Wayne Thompson, Jr. and Matthew Hal Thompson; a grandchild, Chole; great grandchild, Tremmel; his grandmother, Grace Thompson; 3 brothers, Ronnie Bennefield, James Bennefield and Roger Bennefield; a sister, Susan Thompson.