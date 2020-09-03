Michael William Ladwig

June 26, 1944 - August 31, 2020

Ladwig was born in Madison, Wi. and was a 1962 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, Beloit, Wi.

He was a Vietnam Era Veteran in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corp. from 1962-65. After service he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison graduating with a B.A. in 1969.

Then he went to Athens, Greece serving a year as a World Service Worker for the Greece YMCA and International Division of the YMCA. Returning to the U.S. he served in several capacities at YMCAs in Janesville and Milwaukee, WI and in Minneapolis, Mn.

In Minnesota he was staff assistant to the administrator of the Pilot City Ambulatory Care Medical Center and attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Mn where he received his master's degree in Counseling Psychology in 1976. He married in 1976 but later divorced.

At Holly Hill, Fl in 1977 he began doctoral studies in counseling in a combined program between the University of Central Florida and the University of Florida. Ladwig completed all academic course work, internship and exams but never completed all of the requirements for his doctoral dissertation.

In Florida Ladwig served as Director of an outpatient Drug and Alcohol treatment program and as a therapist treating abused children for a children's crisis programs. From 1983 he was a practice counselor and then was in a collaborative practice relationship with Dr. Penelope Norton, Ph.D from 1985-2008. In the 1990s he also studied with Dr. Jean Houston, a preeminent teacher of Human Potential Training.

After a heart attack and open heart surgery in 2008 he worked as a mental health counselor and psychotherapist for psychiatrist Dr. Louis Raimondo, M.D.

Honors he received were election to presidency of Volusia Flagler Counseling Assn. and also of the Florida Wide Mental Health Counselor's Assn. He was selected as Florida's Mental Health Counselor of the Year in 1994.

Ladwig also developed a part-time business MYTHICQUESTS leading tour groups to various international locations focusing on mythology and legends. Tours included Greece, Norway, Iceland, Scotland, Thailand, Cambodia and Burma. He enjoyed rafting and backpacking. Ladwig also served as a leader and teacher of the local Tibetan Buddhist Sangha.

He is survived by his sister Nancy Polizotto, his brother David Ladwig (Brooks), his sister Carla Haats (Ken), his cousin Joanie Ernster, a niece Stacy Scherzer (Karl), a nephew Bradley Wieneke (Sheila), and several great nephews and nieces.

Because of Covid-19 no memorial services are planned at this time in the Daytona Beach, Fl area.



