Michael Yelvington
October 23, 1950 - July 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Yelvington announces his passing away on Wednesday, July 15 at the age of 69. Mike was born in Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 23, 1950, and grew up in Port Orange where he hunted and rode horses during his childhood. He graduated from Mainland High School and attended Daytona Beach Junior College. He opened up Mike's Furniture and Antiques over 35 years ago in Edgewater, FL. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hiking, kayaking, and biking.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Connie; his daughter, Stacy Johnson (Greg) of Flagler Beach; and his son, Joey Yelvington of Ormond Beach. He loved and was so proud of his grandsons Bradley, Michael, Matthew, and Evan Johnson; and his granddaughter, Kyleigh Yelvington. He especially loved his Brother-in-Law, Don Hales, Jessica Yelvington, Iva Jolly, and all of the kids he coached in baseball and soccer throughout the years. He is also survived by his three sisters, Cissy Berner (Bob), Donna Bracewell (Steve), and Holly Otten. Mike started coaching Joey in T-ball and soccer at a very young age and continued to coach until Joey went to college. He enjoyed following the progress of the kids that he coached from their youth and into their adult lives. He worked hard to give what he could to help others. His only splurges for himself were for quality fishing poles and bicycles. He enjoyed the simple things in life like a glass of iced tea and a ride down Riverside Drive. His greatest achievement was providing college educations for his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed chatting with his regular customers that would stop by the store to see his latest finds or just to catch up. He was dearly loved and greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21st from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. with a Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Settle Wilder Funeral Home (406 S. Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32468). There will be a private graveside service at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
