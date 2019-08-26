|
Michele Zink Adams
11/27/1964 - 8/18/2019
Michele is survived by her two children, Justin Adams and Alisha Handley; her parents Michael and Carole Zink; two sisters, Chyrl Duffy and Christina Zink; brother-in-law Bob Duffy; and two nephews, Matthew and Christopher Vegiard as well as other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Some have said of Michele, "she never had a malicious bone in her body." She was known for her love of animals and music. We long to see her again, happy and healthy, resurrected to a paradise earth.
"He Will Call" (Job 14:13-15)
Life, like a mist, appears for just a day, Then disappears tomorrow. All that we are can quickly fade away, Replaced with tears and sorrow. If a man should die, can he live again? Hear the promise God has made:
(Chorus) He will call; The dead will answer. They will live at his command. For he will have a longing For the work of his own hand. So have faith, and do not wonder, For our God can make us stand. And we will live forever, As the work of his own hand.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019