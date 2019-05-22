|
Michelle Mowry Adams
01/20/1969 - 05/17/2019
Michelle Mowry Adams, 50, of Bradenton, FL passed away on May 17, 2019 after a short illness. Michelle "Missy" was born on January 20, 1969 in Providence, RI. She graduated from DeLand High School in 1987 and from the University of Florida in 1993 with a degree in Health Science. She worked as a student advisor and social worker for many years in the Bradenton area. Missy was a member of Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Missy is survived by her loving husband, Harold, and beautiful daughter, Hannah, of Bradenton, FL; mother, Nancy Madigan (Mic) of Bryson City, NC; father, John Mowry (Cathy) of RI; brother, John J. Mowry (Meagan) of Savannah, GA; stepsisters, Lisa Lewis (Dwight), Stacy Turner (Brandon), Tracy Robinson of DeLand, FL and Heather Beauvais of RI; mother-in-law Nora Adams, sister-in-law, Sabrina Swithers (Mark) of Bradenton, FL and was preceded in death by her father-in-law Harold Adams. Missy was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. She will always be in our hearts and we will cherish our memories of her forever. A private memorial service will be held on Monday, May 27th at 1:00 pm in Savannah, GA at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, John and Meagan Mowry.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019