R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
320 White St.
Daytona Beach, FL
Mikah Savion Milfort


2009 - 2020
Mikah Savion Milfort Obituary
Mikah Savion Milfort
May 6, 2009 - April 2, 2020
Graveside Services (PRIVATE) for Mikah Savion Milfort, 10, Daytona Beach, who passed on Thursday, April 2, 2020 will be 2 PM Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery 320 White St. Daytona Beach, FL. with Apostle Dr. Tony Barhoo, Living Faith World Ministries, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Apr. 17) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mikah was born to Willy Milfort and Sasha Harrison on May 6, 2009 in Daytona Beach, FL. He was a 5th grade student at Living Faith Academy, where he gave his life to Christ at the age of 7. Mikah enjoyed worshipping and praising God. He was a member of the Living Faith World Ministries youth choir. He also enjoyed playing football, basketball, video games and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mattie Harrison. He is survived by his parents, Willy Milfort and Sasha Harrison; twin sister, Mariah Milfort; brother, Khalil Paulk; 4 paternal brothers ; 2 paternal sisters and his paternal Grandparents; maternal grandfather, Milton Canidate; aunts, Shawnta Harrison-Holmes (Donald) and Chardell Harrison; great-aunt, Wilhemina Williams (Horace); great-uncles, Willie James Harrison, Vincent Harrison and Antonio Harrison (Margaret); a host of cousins and extended family.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
