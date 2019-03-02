Home

Mike (Miloslav) Malik


11/19/1934 - 02/25/2019
Mike Malik passed away on Monday February 25th at age of 84.Mike was born in Brno, Czech Republic on 11/19/1934. Mike defected from Communist Czechoslovakia in a military plane he piloted to Poland in 1954. Then he left for West Germany and later became an American citizen. He then served in the US Military. Mike retired from BMW of North America. He is survived by his loving wife Irma of 57 years, three children, Mike, Bobby and Andy and three grandchildren. Mike continued to fly his personal plane late into his seventies, enjoyed time at his Lake House in TN and condo in Ponce Inlet, FL. The cremation will take place on March 2nd; the scattering of the ashes will take place at his Cabin on Douglas Lake and Condo in Florida on the Atlantic Ocean. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations. Professional arrangements made by David G. McCarty LFD. WWW.mccartyfuneraldirectors.com 865-774-2950.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
