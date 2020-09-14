Mike Miller

July 3, 2020

Mike Miller, 61, of Holly Hill, a maintenance worker, died July 3, 2020 of Lung Cancer. He was predeceased by his mother, Marie Miller, VA. He is survived by his father, Jack, his wife of 33 yrs., Michelle; sons Monty Kaiser, Chase Miller, FL, Jake Miller (deceased) and Michael Miller, VA; daughters Chasity, VA and Rachel; brothers Mark, and Rick, VA; and sisters Lori and Susie, VA. Mike will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Forever in our hearts…



