Mildred "Millie" Annette Cone McCain
March 6th, 1940 - March 22, 2020
Mildred "Millie" Annette Cone McCain of Deland, FL returned to her heavenly Father on March 22, 2020. Devotion to her family and her love of God supported her throughout her life and gave her joy and peace to the end of her days.
The first child of Hutch Ingham Cone and Della Mae Nelson Cone, Millie was born on March 6th, 1940 in White Springs, Florida and named after her Great Aunt Mildred, wife of Governor Fred P. Cone. She married the love of her life, Robert George McCain, III. They enjoyed 45 wonderful years together until his death in 2003. Millie was a caring and devoted mother to their four children and spent many happy years as a homemaker, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, Bible School teacher, room-mother, and baseball mom.
As her children grew up, she began working at Stetson University in the Admissions Office where she worked for over 20 years. She was known for her rapport with the students, her efficiency and her warm support of her fellow staff.
Blessed with 5 grandchildren, Millie was a joyful presence in their lives. She was present for the first weeks after each of their births and attended Grandparents days in Deland, St. Petersburg, FL and Los Angeles, CA. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate recitals, sporting events, graduations, or weddings. Known for her detailed handmade dress-up clothes and her children's activity porch, she was adored for her unlimited love and acceptance of all.
In her retirement, Mille traveled and spent time with her children and their families. Family trips to the mountains of North Carolina and to Sun Valley, Idaho were a special part of her summers. She was active in her church community and enjoyed volunteering as a Greeter and preparing altar flowers. She looked forward to her weekly Bible Study Fellowship meetings and could often be found assisting in the nursery prior to class. She continued her lifelong love of reading and enjoyed many hours in her "reading chair" with her beloved rescue dog Mimzee at her feet.
Preceded in death by her husband and parents, Mille is survived by her son, Robert Matthew McCain, her three daughters, Denise McCain-Tharnstrom, Diana Porter and Lynne McCain, son-in-law's Charles Tharnstrom, Lindsey Porter, and Randy Sanborn, and her five grandchildren, Charles Blaine Tharnstrom, Devyn Tharnstrom Amos, Brenna Tharnstrom, Ross Porter and Mariah McCain. At a future date, there will be a memorial service at Deland First United Methodist Church and graveside services at the Sebastian Cemetery. At this time the family is asking that any flowers or remembrances be held until the service date is announced. Langford Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020