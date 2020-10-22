Mildred BroxtonJuly 12, 1925 - October 17, 2020Mildred Elizabeth Carstella Longmire Broxton was born to The Reverend James Zell and Lillie Johnson Longmire on July 12, 1925. She passed peacefully to heaven on the morning of October 17, 2020. She was a member of the Basilica of St. Paul Catholic Church. Born in Bells Landing, Alabama, she was the daughter of a CME Minister. She graduated from Paine College in 1945 and returned to her high school alma mater Holsey Institute to teach English and Social Studies. In 1947, she returned to graduate school to pursue a Master's Degree in Social Work from Atlanta University. She also earned a Master's Degree in Education from Hampton University in 1969. In 1955, she met and married Lawrence Broxton in Tampa, FL and to that union, four children were born. She moved to Daytona Beach and became the first Black Juvenile Court Counselor in Daytona Beach. She began her teaching career at Bonner Elementary in 1959 and held various teaching, counseling and social work positions throughout her 30-year career in Volusia Country Schools. She retired in 1989. She was an advocate for the underdog and always showed love and concern for people in need. She took excellent care of her family and home and especially loved her many grandchildren and Godchildren. She loved music and in college, had her own radio show called "A Dream and a Song." She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence and her son Ray. She is survived by two brothers, James and Alvin (Giselle); two sons Lawrence and Torrence, and daughter Teresa. She had five grandchildren: Timothy, Marisa, Michael, Brianna and Michaela and two great grandchildren, Ty'Alexandria and Timothy Jr. She leaves a host of relatives and close friends to mourn her. She has sorrowfully left her best friend of 80 years, Helen Williams Bronson. Last July, they celebrated 95 years of life and 80 years of friendship. There will be a Memorial Mass at the Basilica of St. Paul on Friday, October 23rd at 10am. The public viewing will be on Friday evening from 5-7pm at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home. The burial will be private. The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers and friends who provided care and comfort in mom's final days. Herbert Thompson Funeral Home of Daytona Beach is in charge.