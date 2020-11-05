Mildred "Millie" ChoyceOctober 31, 2020It is with profound sadness that the family of Mildred (Millie) Choyce announce her peaceful passing on October 31st, 2020. Millie was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Chester and Maryanne Kazmerski. Her father Chester and his brother were stowaways on a freight ship in the early 1900s, seeking the American Dream. Millie was very proud of her Polish heritage and lived a full and wonderful life. Millie is predeceased by her devoted husband Norman (Pete) Choyce; sisters Rose, Florence, and Evelyn and brother Dan. She is survived by her children, Sue Wallace, Eldersburg, MD, Patty Deitering, Kissimmee, FL, Lucy (Lois) Riley, Daytona Beach, FL, and Norman M. Choyce, Daytona Beach, FL. Her grandchildren, Shawn Wallace, Eldersburg, MD, Bob Wallace, Jacksonville, FL, Ashley Martin, Windermere, FL, Ryan Choyce, S. Daytona, FL and Rob Schneider, Port Orange, FL. Her great grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, and Brian Wallace, Eldersburg, MD and Eva Martin, Windermere, FL. Millie was a dedicated and loving mother and homemaker. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She truly loved her role as grandmother and great grandmother. Millie and Pete moved to Florida in 1972. She had a natural way of making friends and the ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She delighted in chatting with everyone and sharing her beautiful smile. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Millie really enjoyed music, dancing and being with people. She was involved in the PTA, girl scouts, majorettes, dancing school and many other events to support her family. In her early years she sang with a band. She and her sisters were great polka dancers too! She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Millie was a devout Catholic and a member of the Basilica of St. Paul. The family will be celebrating her life privately. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to the Basilica of St. Paul or Hospice.