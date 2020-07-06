Mildred Coppen Grossman
August 9, 1922 - July 1, 2020
Mildred Coppen Grossman, age 97 of Deland, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born August 9, 1922 in Long Island, New York. Proceeded in death by husbands Johnny Coppen, and Rev. Raymond Grossman. And beloved daughter RaeJean Grossman Wren. Mildred enjoyed traveling overseas with husband Ray. She had many hobbies, sewing, gardening, and walks on the beach. Most of all cooking for her family and spending as much time as possible with us, and us with her. In her final years Mildred lived at the Villas Nursing Home in DeLand, where the staff became an extension of Mom's family, whom she loved and they have all loved her. Big hugs and kisses to all the wonderful staff from our family. We love all of you and thank you for the wonderful care and love given to our mother. Mildred is survived by her remaining 6 children, Bobby Coppen, Nancy Hotham, Judi Dempton, Ward Grossman, Debbie Wildman, and Linda Prevatte, 12 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren. Amazing wife, mother and grandmother to so many. We will love you always. In lieu of flowers, the family would like monetary donations to be made to: Halifax Health Hospice C/O Fund Development, 3800 Wood Briar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Oaklawn Chapel, 5000 CR 46A, Sanford, Florida 32771 407-322-4263. Please sign the family guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildoaklawn.com
.