Mildred Joyce Miles

07-19-1951 - 07-16-2020

Mildred Joyce Miles

Mildred Joyce Miles, 68 of DeLand, Florida passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1951 in DeLand, Florida to Earnest P. Rainey and Elsie Agnes Kinchen. She was the mother to 5 children. Regina, Roxanne, Allen, Veronica, and Shaun. She had 19 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In 1979 after a difficult time in her life her neighbor came and shared the gospel message with her and she surrendered her life to Jesus. She was later baptized and has told everyone since that when she came out of those waters she was a new person and she felt it. She was not perfect but she was saved!

Mildred has a work ethic and drive that was unmatched. She would walk miles to and from work for years before she was able to purchase a car. She worked in the Laundry Service Industry as a Dry Cleaner for decades around the city of Deland. In 2005 after battling a sickness and being in the hospital for several weeks Mildred was no longer able to work a full time job. Following that time she would need to be on oxygen full time, which let her home bound. This is really when her life began. She began to have the time with her Jesus that she had always desired. Daily she would rise before the sun in order to meet with Him and pray. Mildred's family, her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren are all a testimony to how much she prayed and how faithful the Lord has answered on their behalf.

She would tell her children all the time "The Lord cares about the small things, if you would just ask Him." She would also say, "Let your light shine." Her memory is truly BLESSED



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store