Mildred K Coleman
06/26/1925 - 06/26/2019
Mildred K Coleman, 94, of Port Orange, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1925 in Wheeling, WVA, the daughter of the late George and Helen (Birka) Kniska. Mildred was a dancer, enjoying ballet and tap. She retired from Macy's Department Store in New York City after 46 ½ years of services as a manager in the computer division. She attended The Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange. Mrs. Coleman is survived by her husband of 52 years, Patrick Coleman, and her niece Kathy O'Holloran of Long Island, NY. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Cardwell, Baggett and Summers Funeral Home, 201 Big Tree Rd., South Daytona. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Port Orange. On-line memories and condolences may be made at cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 28 to June 30, 2019