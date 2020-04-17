|
|
Mildred Louise Mullis Campbell
July 30, 1922 - April 10, 2020
Mildred Louise Mullis Campbell, age 97, of Ormond Beach, FL, died on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born July 30, 1922 in Colquitt County, GA and was beloved by her entire family. Millie, as called by most people, was a huge fan of Major League Baseball. Her favorite team was the Atlanta Braves, and Millie knew by heart every player's position and stats and Chipper Jones was THE MAN! Her second favorite hobby was cooking chicken and dumplings from scratch. For years, Millie would feed the homeless those famous chicken and dumplings at the CMA Church on Nova Road in Ormond Beach. Feeding the homeless was a passion of hers and something she always looked forward to doing. Millie's mechanic, Buddy Whitts, took great honor in caring of Millie's old Camry through the years and although many times he would not charge Millie, she paid him back with very large pots of chicken and dumplings. Millie's favorite story to share was when she was a small girl going to Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Daytona Beach and John D. Rockefeller would give her a brand new dime Every Sunday. Back in her day, that was like getting over $5.00 worth of candy for the week. "A great and loving man" she would always say about him. Millie brought great joy to all those around her and will be missed by many. A very special note of gratitude and appreciation to all the health care workers at Coquina Center in Ormond Beach for taking such great care of Millie over the years. Mildred is survived by her oldest daughter, Dorothy Sutton Sullens, of Crystal River, FL; her son Gerry Campbell and his wife Marie of Lyons, KS; her daughter, Charlotte Campbell Courteaux and husband Bob of Ormond Beach, FL; her 9 nephews, 7 nieces, 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Millie has joined her predeceased son, Ralph Sutton and daughter Debbie Campbell Redford; her brothers Elton and David Mullis, and her sisters, Alice Mullis Wendle, Jenny Mullis Lammers, and Ethel Mullis. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020