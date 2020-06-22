Mildred Marschik (Millie)

March 12, 1955 - April 24, 2020

Mildred Marschik née Ramos (Millie) went to be with our Lord in her 65th year. Millie was born in Manhattan, New York. She was a graduate of Hauppauge High School and moved to southern California in the early 1980's. She was employed for many years in the retail and cosmetics industry and survived the 1994 Northridge earthquake. She moved to Port Orange, Florida and was employed in leasing management and selling timeshares. Millie enjoyed the beach, travel, Latin music, romance novels, Spanish novellas, and she loved to dance! Millie's happiest of times were being surrounded by family. "He shall wipe every tear from their eyes. And there shall be no more death or mourning, crying out or pain, for the former world has passed away." She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristina Hope Muniz, Klaus (Nick) Marschik (husband), Aladino I, (father), and Aladino II (brother). She will be deeply missed by her loving mother, Monserrate Caro (Tati), Luis Ramos (brother), Bonnie (wife), niece Belinda Ari, James (husband), great niece Tabitha Thomas, Noah (husband); nephews Robert Christopher Angelo, Brennan Garrett Ramos, Brandon Michael Ramos, Ashley (wife) and Mathew Alan Ramos.



