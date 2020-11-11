1/1
Mildred "Edith" Wright
November 9, 2020
Mildred "Edith" Wright, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Advent Health Hospice, New Smyrna Beach. Born in Louisburg, North Carolina to Joseph and Mabel Randsel Medlin. She was an assembler in the manufacturing industry while in North Carolina. Edith moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1967. She was a homemaker and a member of Atlantic Coast Church, New Smyrna Beach. Edith loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Benjamin "Benjie"; daughter, Cherie (Landon) Miller, of New Smyrna Beach; 2 grandsons, Brandon Miller and Logan, both of New Smyrna Beach; brother, Del Medlin, of Wake Forrest, North Carolina; sister, Nancy (Toby) Dement, of Franklinton, North Carolina; sister in law, Dolores Dobson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Joseph Medlin. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry Fincher of Atlantic Coast Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
