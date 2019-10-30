|
|
Milton David Kelly Jr.
October 21, 2019
It is with a heavy heart to say, I lost my beloved beautiful son on Monday, October 21, 2019. He leaves behind his mother, Teresa Norman Allen, two sons, Mason and Austin Kelly, twin sisters, Amber Kelly (Brad) and Danielle Viera (David), girlfriend Naomi Hayworth and her daughter Hanna. He also had 3 uncles and 5 aunts, 6 nieces and nephews, 1 great nephew, and 1 great niece, and a large extended loving family. Not to mention all of his best friends for over the last 30 plus years. David is preceded in death by his Dad, David Kelly, Sr., grandparents Milton & Iris Kelly, Wanda & Henry Embach and Wilton Norman. He was born in Fort Benning, Georgia and moved to Florida. He graduated from Seabreeze High School and later Daytona Beach College. He worked for Parson's, Friedman Enterprises then started his own business MDK & Sons LLC. It was with his creative artistic mind that he became a master at designing & setting tile, carpentry and wood making. He grew up in Ormond By the Sea where he loved surfing and fishing. He was genuine, loving, giving and a true friend to each and every one he met. His greatest accomplishment and most treasured was his two sons!! His Mom states, "My heart will never be the same... I love you with every inch of my being. My only saving grace is to know you are at peace and in the hands of our loving Savior." Love Mom. Memorial services will be held at Centennial Park, 1800 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond By the Sea, Florida, paddle out begins at 2:00 p.m. Immediately following Memorial services a reception will be held at The Women's Club, 42 N. Beach St., Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019