Milton R. Pope
4/2/1929 - 2/21/2019
Milton R. Pope, 89 of DeLand passed away February 21, 2019 at AdventHealth DeLand. He was born in Dublin, Georgia on April 2, 1929 and served in the United States Army. He moved from Georgia in 1950 and started work at Sherwood Medical in DeLand in 1960 and retired as an engineer on May 1, 1991 after 31 years. Milton enjoyed yard work, wood working, working on cars, stock car racing and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Geneva; daughters Carmen Hurt (Rick) of Altamonte Springs and Carola Bruce of Deland; grandchildren Ashley, Jessica and Rachael and great-grandchildren Charlie, Lucy, Olivia, Raegan and Makayla. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with a Gathering of Friends prior to the service from 10-11am. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019