Mina Ann Theresa Brennan Wales
October 8, 1929 - May 8, 2019
Mina Ann Theresa Brennan Wales was born on October 8, 1929 to Charlotte and Joseph Brennan in New York. At the age of 55, Mina accepted the Lord as her personal Savior. She looked forward to her visits from her pastor. Mina went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019 at 89 years of age.
Mina was raised in New York and graduated from Oriskany High School in NY.
She met and married Howard Wales. To their union they had one daughter, Eloise Browne; 2 grandchildren, Betty Jean (Chris) Harger and Sabrina (deceased) Marie (Jeremy) Way; grandchildren, Madelyn and Parker Way and Mickenna and Alyssa Harger; step granddaughter, Tiffany (Joel) Choate; step grandson, Rex Mires; half granddaughter, Danielle Browne; step great grandson, Vance Choate; nieces and nephews; Hal Rutledge, Charlotte Young, Julie Rhodes, Scott Rutledge, Mary Jo Rutledge, Terry Brennan, Rita Brumley, Pat Brennan, Randy Beach, Linda McKelvey and Kathy (deceased) and Tom Boyce; great nieces and nephews, Kerry (Glenn) Haddad, Randy David Beach, Kim Hill, Pat Rutledge, Roger Brewer, and Rachel Libby. Also survived by her former son-in-law, David (Diane) Browne.
Mina was preceded in death by her sister Peggy and her husband, Harold Rutledge, brother, Frances and his wife Jean Brennan; sister and her husband, Ruth and Don Beach; and son-in-law, Gary Mires.
While in New York, Mina worked for the Rome Cable company. After moving to FL in 1960, Mina went to work as the Executive Secretary for Dr. Vernon Carter. During that time she was so trusted she served as POA for many people and also as a Notary Public. Mina's last employment was at First Federal Savings and Loan where she worked as the head teller, bookkeeper and the assistant Treasurer when she retired. Mina's legacy was "give with a warm hand while alive not with a cold hand when gone."
Mina enjoyed reading books, playing cards and bingo. She was a very giving person, often giving both of her time and money to others to help them along in life. Mina took care of her own parents in their home until they passed on.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. to Noon, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach, with the Reverend Larry Hanson, officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery. The viewing will be Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019