1/1
Mina E. Reed
Mina E. Reed
March 6, 1929 - Sept. 28, 2020
Mina E. Reed, 91, of Deltona, passed away on Monday, September 28,2020. She was born on March 6, 1929 in Ohio to Alfred and Grace Hensley. Mina was a homemaker, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and pets. She is survived by sons Larry Reed (Janice), Bruce Reed (Judy), daughter Vicki Lovett (Dan), 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Donations in Memory are requested to be sent to Alliance Community Center, 600 South Florida Ave., Deland, FL. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family through our online guest book at lohmanfuneralhomes.com. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
