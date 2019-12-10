|
|
Minerva Smith Shapcott
10/18/1929 - 12/8/2019
Minerva Smith Shapcott, 90, of DeLeon Springs, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends at Advent Health Deland on December 8. She was born in Trenton, NJ, and grew up in Hulmeville and Doylestown, PA. Min worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone and cashier for Two Guys in Bordentown, NJ, and Street Road, PA. Minerva was a faithful and much loved member of DeLeon Springs United Methodist Church where she was a participant in many of its activities. Up until the very end of her life, Min was busy volunteering and helping others at her church. She was predeceased by her husband, James. Survivors include her brother Wiley Smith, PA, daughter Gail Hubler, Deland, FL, and son James "Gary" Shapcott (Cathy), Forney, TX, as well as three grandchildren Devan North (Christopher), Lake Helen, FL, Christopher Shapcott, Forney, TX, and Sharon Fisher (Ethan), Sabina, OH, and four beloved great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at DeLeon Springs United Methodist Church on Friday, December 13 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Minerva can be made to DeLeon Spgs United Methodist Church or Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019