Minnie C. Anastasiades
05/04/2019
Minnie C. Anastasiades, 91, of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Athens, Greece to the late Costantinos (WWI veteran) and Stamatia Costantaros and grew up in Michigan. She had four sisters (Maria Vakakis, the late Evangelia Costantaros, Demetria Costantaros, and Helen Zervos) and two brothers (the late Stavros Costantaros and Angelo Costantaros). She moved to Ormond Beach in 1969 and was the co-owner of the Star Painting Company with her late husband, Nicholas Anastasiades. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. She is survived by her loving son, Dr. Dino Anastasiades and his wife Nancy; grandchildren; Maria, Christina, Ella, and Andrew and her daughter Demitra Mickey Houlis and her husband Bill. The service was held at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church May 6th, 2019.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019