Minnie Vincent
June 28, 1931 - November 19, 2019
Minnie Vincent, age 88, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Minnie was born June 28, 1931 in La Crosse, FL to her loving parents, William and Callie Gainey. Minnie is survived by her daughters Beverly J. (Bernard) Pietrzykowski, Darlene (Richard) Keane; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Rodney) Lambert, Kathryn (Patrick) Henderson, Richie Keane, Bobby Vincent; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Henderson, great-grandson, Stryker Lambert; brother, William Franklin (Sue) Gainey; sister, Barbara (John) Smith; and a loving extended family. A celebration of life for Minnie will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174. A committal service will occur Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL. A burial will occur at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 North Nova Road, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com for the Vincent family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019