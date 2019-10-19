Home

Miriam M. Haddad Obituary
Miriam M. Haddad
October 13, 2019
Miriam M. Haddad, 93, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living, Ormond Beach. She was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Donald and Miriam (Cassel) Matthews. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Haddad, and his wife Sharon; daughter, Judith Haddad Sharpe; six grandchildren, Joshua Sharpe, Heather Sharpe and her spouse Joel Turmel, Ashley Haddad Lecas, and her spouse Jimmy, David Haddad, Jessica Haddad and Lindsey Haddad and her spouse, Matt Abu-Diab; by eight great-grandchildren: Nathan Sharpe, Hunter Sharpe, Jackson Turmel, Derick Lecas, Samantha Lecas, and Andrew Lecas, as well as by Jordon Abu-Diab and Jaxson Abu-Diab. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ernest Haddad and sons, Bruce and David Haddad. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on Sunday, October 27th at 3:00 pm at the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church, 105 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32176. Memorial contributions may be made in Miriam's memory to the church listed above. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
