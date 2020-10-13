1/1
Miriam Palmore
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Miriam Palmore
April 6, 1932 - Sept. 26, 2020
Miriam Palmore was born in Georgia on April 6, 1932. She died peacefully in her sleep on September 26, 2020 at the age of 88. After 30 years she retired from her career as a teacher and counselor. She enjoyed traveling, singing, gardening and was an award winning photographer. She was very active in her church and her community. She shared her adventurous and generous spirit, wit, kindness and love with her friends and loved ones throughout her life. We know she is wearing her red hat and speeding her way to the "Pearly Gates" where no ticket awaits her! Arrangements entrusted to the care of National Cremation Society, 7565 Red Bug Lake Road, Oviedo, FL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/locations/oviedo for the Palmore family.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
