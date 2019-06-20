Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell McArthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell "Mc" McArthur


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mitchell "Mc" McArthur Obituary
Mitchell "MC" McArthur
01/22/1950 - 06/16/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Mitchell "MC" McArthur, 69, Daytona Bch, who passed on June 16, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor David Strapp, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, June 21) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. McArthur was born January 22, 1950 in Arlington, GA to the late Louis McArthur and Mary Jones. He graduated from the former Campbell St. High School in 1969. He was a faithful member of Mt Mission MB Church where he sang in the choir. He retired as a healthcare worker at Halifax Hospital. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Johnny Childs, Weldon Jones, Bubba McArthur and Willie McArthur; sister; Brenda Conaway, and niece; Katrina Woods. He is survived by a loving wife, Linda McArthur; sons; Derrick Dixon (Charlotte), Mitchell McCarthur; daughters; Lavinia Mungen, Latasha McCarthur, Stephanie McCarthur; step-daughter; Chandra Tucker; 11 grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; 3 great-grandchildren: sisters, Bernice Wheeler (Johnny); Katherine McArthur, Patricia McArthur-Allen, and Ann McArthur; 7 sisters-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including the Parker, Beamon, Fudge and Richardson families. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now