Mitchell "MC" McArthur
01/22/1950 - 06/16/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Mitchell "MC" McArthur, 69, Daytona Bch, who passed on June 16, 2019, will be 2 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mt. Mission Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor David Strapp, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, June 21) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mr. McArthur was born January 22, 1950 in Arlington, GA to the late Louis McArthur and Mary Jones. He graduated from the former Campbell St. High School in 1969. He was a faithful member of Mt Mission MB Church where he sang in the choir. He retired as a healthcare worker at Halifax Hospital. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Johnny Childs, Weldon Jones, Bubba McArthur and Willie McArthur; sister; Brenda Conaway, and niece; Katrina Woods. He is survived by a loving wife, Linda McArthur; sons; Derrick Dixon (Charlotte), Mitchell McCarthur; daughters; Lavinia Mungen, Latasha McCarthur, Stephanie McCarthur; step-daughter; Chandra Tucker; 11 grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; 3 great-grandchildren: sisters, Bernice Wheeler (Johnny); Katherine McArthur, Patricia McArthur-Allen, and Ann McArthur; 7 sisters-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including the Parker, Beamon, Fudge and Richardson families. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019