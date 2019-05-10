Mitchell Wayne Burgess

08/15/1960 - 05/02/2019

Mitch Burgess, 58, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving family by his side, at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. Mitch was born in Birmingham, AL to Win & Betty Burgess. He had a passion for Bama football, fishing, the outdoors, animal rescue, and his family. He will be known for his quick wit and smile. Mitch graduated from Neville High school in Monroe, LA and went on to The University of Alabama where he earned his BS in Chemistry, he also minored in Marine Biology studying at Dauphin Island, AL. Mitch is leaving behind his longtime love and companion Lynn Cronin of Ormond Beach, his father Win Burgess of Ormond Beach, Brother Mike Burgess of Ormond Beach, Niece and Nephew Matt and Brooke (Burgess) Minaberry of South Daytona, Michael and Amanda Burgess of Ormond Beach, Great Nieces and Nephew Kathleen and Alex Minaberry and Emmersyn and Kennedy Burgess. Also Aunts, Uncles, and cousins in Alabama. Mitch was predeceased by his loving mother Betty P. Burgess. ROLL TIDE ROLL! A celebration of life will be held at the Piggotte Center on Big Tree Rd. in South Daytona on May 23rd 4:00pm – 6:00pm. The family asks for donations be made in Mitch's name to the .





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 10 to May 12, 2019