Mohan Jivan Bhoola
November 1, 2020
Mohan Jivan Bhoola, husband, father, brother and dear friend to all, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sumati; sons Snehal Bhoola (wife: Patricia, daughter: Sabine), and Manoj Bhoola (wife: Sangeeta, children: Simryn, Syra, Shivum); son in law Hasu Bhana (son: Rupal), and his daughters Harshna Patel (husband: Pyush, sons: Sahil and Kabir) and Archana Patel (husband: Mihir, sons: Dev and Zayne). Our family asks that you spend time with your children, enjoy a meal with your loved ones and make a toast to enduring lifelong friendships. That is what he enjoyed the most. We do respectfully ask for your understanding in limited attendance due to current public health concerns. As such, we ask that you pray, and remember any great moments you may have shared with our dearly departed father and grandfather from wherever you can. We appreciate your love and understanding as we navigate through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memorial of Mohan Bhoola to either of these charities: Heart of Volusia at www.heartofvolusia.com/Donate
and American Heart Association
at www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html?s_src=123DRin
. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.