Monica "Molly" Diamond


1936 - 2019
Monica "Molly" Diamond Obituary
Monica "Molly" Diamond
July 20, 1936 - Nov. 16, 2019
Monica "Molly" Diamond, 83, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family in her home in Palm Coast, FL on Saturday November 16, 2019. She was born in Mannheim, Germany on July 20, 1936. Molly was the beloved wife to husband, Peter D. Diamond. Molly was a devoted mother of two: Diane M. Hanley (husband, Peter Hanley) and Peter Diamond, Jr. She was grandmother to Sara Elorrieta (husband, Edgar Elorrieta) and Krystal Hanley and became great-grandmother this year to Emilia Elorrieta. Molly had a passion for the garden and a love for all animals. A Visitation will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. Donations may be made in her memory to a . The Family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Vitas Hospice for all their special care. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
