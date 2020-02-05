Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Monica Diane Blackwelder


1950 - 2020
Monica Diane Blackwelder Obituary
Monica Diane Blackwelder
4/28/1950 - 1/31/2020
Monica Diane Blackwelder daughter of Mary Lee Cook and Walter Brown was born on April 28, 1950 in Edgewater FL. Monica lived a fulfilling life as a daughter, mother, wife, sister, grandmother. She grew up in Oak Hill and graduated high school from New Smyrna Beach High School. She had a deep love of anything outdoors in the Florida sunshine,...boating, fishing, walking on the beach, swimming in the springs, along with her passion for sewing, reading and baking (cowboy cookies and banana bread). She departed this life Friday, January 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Mike Blackwelder and brother Walter Brown. She is survived by and will forever be cherished in the lives of her mom, Mary Lee Cook, her brother David Brown and Harley Cook, her sister Suzanne Greninger and her 2 Sons; Brian Blackwelder and wife Tammy Blackwelder and son Jason Blackwelder and wife Julie Blackwelder; along with her grandchildren Alley, Ashton, Braden and Brylee Blackwelder, and her life partner of 14 years Robert Borgren. Her Christian beliefs and generous spirited personality plus her love for the journey of life will forever influence and remain in the lives of all that knew her. The family will be holding a celebration of life on Sunday February 9, 2020 at son Brian Blackwelder's residence: 3685 Cross Branch Rd, Deland, FL 32724 from 3:00-6:00. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
