Monika Wilson
3/5/1943 - 4/2/2019
Monika Wilson passed away quietly at her home on April 2, 2019. She was born in 1943 in Berlin, Germany. She was a longtime resident of Ormond Beach. She was a hair stylist and beautician since the age of 14. She moved to the United States in 1968. She leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years Allen Wilson Sr., Ormond Beach, her son Ralph (Jeannie) Richards, Hastings, four step children, Mary Lyda, Allen (Carolyn) Wilson, Steven Wilson, North Carolina and Jeanne Griffith, Maryland; grandchildren: Chris, Matthew, Garret, Christopher and Cheyenne Else; three greatgrand children; sisters Rosie Lamberger, West Virginia and Carola McDonnell, Texas. She was preceeded in death by her mother Charlotte Else Grete Rehberg, sister Hanna Feitlin and mother in law Margaret Pearce. The family would like to thank Halifax Hospice and their staff for their support while going through this highly emotional time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Halifax Hospice of Volusia County. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Grace Lutheran Church, 338 Ocean Shore Blvd, Ormond Beach, 32176. Interment to follow the service in the Resurrection Garden at the church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019