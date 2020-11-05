Monna Lee Schonsheck

April 25, 1932 - October 31, 2020

Monna Lee Schonsheck of Farmington Hills was born April 25, 1932 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Arthur and E. Mabel (nee: Snell) Moran. She died October 31, 2020 at the age of 88. Mrs. Schonsheck is the beloved wife of 69 years to Arnold Walter Schonsheck. Loving mother of Michael (Joyce) Schonsheck, Ian (Lori) Schonsheck, Kevin Schonsheck and Kathleen (Brad) Hildreth. Grandmother of Amy (Travis), Devin (Kathleen), Tyler (Monique), Matthew (Christie), Krista (Kevin), Kevin (Natalie), Tonia (Jason) and Kory (Lauren). Also 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Mrs. Schonsheck was a kindergarten teacher, volunteer and amazing mother. Monna and Arnold were Daytona Beach residents for 44 years. She worked to assist the disabled by helping to transcribe braille for the blind and she later taught herself sign language so she could interpret for the hearing impaired. She partnered with Arnold to own and operate the Nomad Motel in Daytona Beach Shores, FL for many years. Private family services will be held. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park. Memorials to ELMS – Ephphatha Lutheran Mission Society for the Deaf appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store