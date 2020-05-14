Montrey "Lil Trey" Glover
2007 - 2020
Montrey "LIL TREY" Glover
May 2, 2007 - May 9, 2020
Graveside Services for Montrey "LIL TREY" Glover, 13, Daytona Beach, who passed on May 9, 2020 will be 2 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Apostle Tony Barhoo, pastor, Living Faith World Ministries, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5 PM until 7 PM today (Fri. May 15,) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Montrey was born on May 2, 2007 in Daytona Beach, FL to Montrey and Monique Glover. He was the oldest of 6 children. Montrey was a student at Campbell Middle School, where he maintained a 4.0 GPA, was a member of the National Junior Honor Society, and took all honors classes. Montrey loved music of all kinds , enjoyed rapping and was an avid dirtbike rider. Family was the most important thing to Montrey, he was his own person and unafraid to walk to the beat of his own drum. He was preceded in death by his paternal great grandmother Minnie Jordan ; Montrey leaves to cherish his memory, his parents , Montrey and Monique Glover; 3 brothers, Malachi, Markus and Jodi ; 2 sisters; Emonnie and Nijah ; his maternal grandmother, Tonya Mayes (Ford); his paternal grandmother, Pamela Gaines; his maternal great grandmother, Janice Boyd; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Repass location will be announced at the service.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
