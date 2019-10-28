Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Pierson United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Hagstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Albin Hagstrom


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris Albin Hagstrom Obituary
Morris Albin Hagstrom
08/17/1938 - 10/27/2019
Morris Albin Hagstom 81 of Pierson passed away October 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born in DeLand on August 17, 1938 and was a lifetime resident of West Volusia County. Morris was a graduate of Florida Southern University, graduating with a Bachelors of Science in agriculture. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Morris was a member of Pierson United Methodist Church and loved fishing and his work. He was the co-owner of Albin Hagstrom and Sons Fernery. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Marsha; sons Lars Hagstrom of DeLand; daughter Kirsten Rodriguez (Billy) of Astor; step-son Tucker Gaffney (Brooke) of DeLand; brothers Richard Hagstrom of Pierson and Ray Hagstrom of DeLand; sister Madeline Haisten of Cummings, GA; 10 grandchildren, Larson Hagstrom (Danielle) of Lake Helen, Lonnie Hagstron (Ashley) of DeLand, Shalee Ronald (Rob) of DeLand, Dexter Rodriguez of Astor, Riley Rodriguez of Astor, Anson Rodriguez of Astor, Rayce Rodriguez of Astor, Taylor Gaffney of DeLand, Grayson Gaffney of DeLand and Olivia Gaffney of DeLand and 3 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31st at 11am at Pierson United Methodist Church, with the family receiving friends from 10-11am prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now