Morris Albin Hagstrom
08/17/1938 - 10/27/2019
Morris Albin Hagstom 81 of Pierson passed away October 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born in DeLand on August 17, 1938 and was a lifetime resident of West Volusia County. Morris was a graduate of Florida Southern University, graduating with a Bachelors of Science in agriculture. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Morris was a member of Pierson United Methodist Church and loved fishing and his work. He was the co-owner of Albin Hagstrom and Sons Fernery. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Marsha; sons Lars Hagstrom of DeLand; daughter Kirsten Rodriguez (Billy) of Astor; step-son Tucker Gaffney (Brooke) of DeLand; brothers Richard Hagstrom of Pierson and Ray Hagstrom of DeLand; sister Madeline Haisten of Cummings, GA; 10 grandchildren, Larson Hagstrom (Danielle) of Lake Helen, Lonnie Hagstron (Ashley) of DeLand, Shalee Ronald (Rob) of DeLand, Dexter Rodriguez of Astor, Riley Rodriguez of Astor, Anson Rodriguez of Astor, Rayce Rodriguez of Astor, Taylor Gaffney of DeLand, Grayson Gaffney of DeLand and Olivia Gaffney of DeLand and 3 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31st at 11am at Pierson United Methodist Church, with the family receiving friends from 10-11am prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019