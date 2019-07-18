|
Morris Joseph Small, Jr.
Nov. 25, 1947 - July 12, 2019
A Memorial Service for Mr. Morris Joseph Small, Jr., 71, Daytona Bch, who passed on July 12, 2019, will be 10 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. McKenzie Brockington, Jr., delivering the main eulogy. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, July 19) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Mr. Small was born in Daytona Bch on November 25, 1947 to Morris Small, Sr. and Florence Lovell. He was a graduate of the former Campbell Sr. High School and Bethune-Cookman College. He was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, where he sang in the male chorus. He worked with the Volusia County School System for 33 years as an educator and within the community for over 40 years. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. Fraternity. He coached basketball and football for middle and high school and college level schools. He led the Daytona Beach Housing Authority basketball team to a National Championship in 1994. He is survived by his sons: Bernard Small, Wayne Small, Sr. (Shelly), Kirkland Small (Latoya), former spouse, Stephanie Small; grandchildren: Leon Brown, Kasiah Small (Shakeem Dobson), Sakiah Small, Kierra Small, Raven Small, Wayne Small, Jr., D'asia Small, Rushod Small, Trenton Small, Ezekiel Small; nieces: Michelle Hanna (Darrell), Lydia Dyett; a host of great grandchildren, cousins and friends. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019