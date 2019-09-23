|
|
Murray Berns
June 12, 1925 - Sep. 21, 2019
Murray Berns, 94, of Ormond Beach, passed away September 21, 2019 at Halifax hospital. He was born in the Bronx, New York on June 12, 1925. He was a member of the Army and served with the 361 Infantry landing at Anzio, Italy on his 18th birthday. He served in combat as a radio operator for over two years. He was captured by the enemy and escaped. Among several metals, he received two distinguished bronze stars due to his courage and bravery. He was an insurance broker and agent in the Bronx, New York for over forty years. He was president of the Bronx, Westchester, Metropolitan Insurance Broker's Association for over twenty years. Murray loved to sing and dance. Murray had the most beautiful tenor voice and he sang Frank Sinatra songs. He played the harmonica and entertained everyone even in his later years. He played the harmonica for the Port Orange VFW. His family describes him as a "loving father with the biggest heart who always enjoyed helping others." Murray will be lovingly remembered by his children, Bonnie, Marial, Jonathan (Sally), his grandchildren Monica, Harris, Aaron and Zane, his nieces, Ann (Case) and Barbara ( Jeffrey), brother in law, Julius (Judith), great-niece and nephew Jessica and Alex, close friends and caretakers, Sara and Mary. Murray was predeceased by Muriel Berns who he was married to for over forty years. He is survived by Joanally, his former wife. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S., Flagler Beach with Rabbi David Kane officiating. Burial will follow at the Craig Flagler Palms Cemetery. Those who desire to make a memorial donation in memory of Murray are urged to donate to the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties and Congregation B'nai Torah.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019