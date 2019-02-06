|
|
Myron Farb
02/05/2019
Myron Farb of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years Helen, his son Ron Farb and his wife Loretta, his daughter Karen A Farb, and his two granddaughters Liana Farb and Amy Farb. Mike was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. After three years in the Army, Mike attended and graduated from Florida State University, where he met and married Helen. Mike and Helen moved to Maryland where Mike worked as a sales representative. Mike would end up working in Maryland for his entire career in both sales and management. Mike and Helen moved to Florida permanently in 1997, where he happily lived out the rest of his life, playing tennis and entertaining friends and family. Mike Farb was a large presence in life, and his absence will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his memory either to The Lone Soldier Center care of the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler, or Congregation B'nai Torah. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8th, 2019 at noon at Congregation B'nai Torah at 403 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. The interment will be on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at George Washington-Mt. Lebanon Cemetery located in Adelphi, Maryland.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019