Myron J. Ettus
11/19/1923 - 02/17/2019
Mr. Ettus, a longtime resident of Ormond Beach, passed away on February 17, 2019. He was a veteran of World War II and an engineer associated with many of this country's important aerospace and defense programs. He was also involved in several community functions both from a business and social standpoint. A proud American, he had little patience with those who were critical of this country's form of government and the opportunities it presented. Mr. Ettus was born in New York City on November 19, 1923, to Louis and Sophie Ettus. Soon afterward, the family moved to Dobbs Ferry, a small Westchester community on the Hudson River, where he spent his formative years. He graduated high school in 1941. When war broke out, he soon enlisted in the aviation cadet program and eventually became an integral member of a B-17 bomber crew. Serving with the 8th Air Force, Mr. Ettus flew 32 bombardment missions over enemy occupied Europe, including the first three American raids on Berlin and support for the D-Day landings in Normandy. Engaged in some of the fiercest battles of the air war, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the French Croix de Guerre with Palm, and the Presidential Unit Citation. Upon discharge from the service, Mr. Ettus took advantage of the GI Bill and shortly entered the engineering program at Clarkson University. He graduated in 1948, with a BME, having completed four years of study in three. After a two-year stint with a commercial industry in Buffalo, NY as a Research Engineer on spark-ignition and diesel engines, he spent the rest of his career in the aerospace business. In Buffalo, he met and subsequently married his wife, the former Janet Joseph, beginning a loving association of more than 65 years. Mr. Ettus then joined Bell Aircraft in 1950, a company noted for its pioneering exploits in aviation. Initially a Rocket Engineer, he worked on several vital programs, including the Agena rocket engine, a system used in several aerospace applications. He eventually advanced to Program Manager where he was in charge of reaction control developments, the essential part of space maneuvering systems. His equipment was featured in the X-1B and X-15 experimental aircraft, the Mercury capsule, and the Centaur space vehicle. In 1959, he joined the Syracuse, NY division of General Electric where he was active in the Atlas Program and new business ventures. In 1962, he was part of the original team to transfer to Daytona Beach to begin activities on the Apollo Program. Here, he held a series of engineering management positions, and also served as Manager of Product and Business Planning. As the Apollo contract phased down, he became active in the acquisition of new business. He led a company-wide GE Team that participated with Grumman Aircraft in landing a pivotal study contract on the Space Shuttle. He was also a member of a key team that won several major simulation contracts, resulting in significant upturns in GE's Daytona Beach business and employment. He was Program Manager on several contracts involving computer generated imagery, a unique development in the simulation field. He retired in 1987, leaving a record of solid leadership and successfully managed Programs. Mr. Ettus also invested in the local environment. He was in a partnership that developed one of the larger manufactured home communities in the area, Pickwick Village. In his role, he did the preliminary design and feasibility studies that established the viability of the business venture. Later, he served as Managing Partner, during which he supervised the growth of the project and also negotiated its subsequent sale. After retirement, Mr. Ettus did some consulting, but devoted most of his time to travel, golf, bridge and family. One memorable trip was a return to his former bomber base in England. He was a member of Temple Beth-El, having served on its board and as president, belonged to Oceanside Country Club, once serving as Vice President, and was also a member of the Halifax Yacht Club. Other affiliations include being Past Master, Kenmore Lodge, F&AM, Buffalo Aero Club, GE/ELFUN, American Rocket Society, and 8th Air Force Historical Society. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Douglas Ettus (Patti) of Williamsburg, VA, daughter, Barbara Fischer (Peter) of Westlake Village, CA; a brother, Leon Ettus of Forrest Hills, NY; and four grandchildren, Marc and Robyn Fischer, Ryan Ettus, and Megan Ettus Hesselbein (Brendan). Memorial contributions may be made to the 100th Bomb Group Foundation, c/o Jeanne Carey, 407 Parkview Drive, Laurens, SC, 29360-2617. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019