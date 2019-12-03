|
Myrtis Ellanee "Ellen" Kelo
November 30, 2019
Myrtis Ellanee "Ellen" Kelo, died on November 30th at age 93. She was a longtime resident of Countryside Assisted Living in Port Orange and a current resident of Brilliance Assisted Living and Memory Care in Edgewater. Mrs. Kelo was born and raised in Biloxi, MS and moved to Florida with her husband in 1972. She was a former member of New Hope Baptist Church in Port Orange. Mrs. Kelo is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Donald Kelo; and brothers, Lester Barton and Carl Barton. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Mrs. Kelo's name to Halifax Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019