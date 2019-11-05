Home

Myrtle Mae Lariscy Brant


1925 - 2019
Myrtle Mae Lariscy Brant Obituary
Myrtle Mae Lariscy Brant
March 6, 1925 - November 2, 2019
MYRTLE MAE LARISCY BRANT, age 94, passed away into the arms of Jesus in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, November 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. The family will be receiving friends for viewing on Saturday, November 9th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL with the funeral service to follow starting at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Webb, pastor of Flomich Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach, FL. Mrs. Brant was born on March 6, 1925 in Sylvania, Screven County, Georgia to Zadie Parker Lariscy and Henry Clay Lariscy and moved to Holly Hill, Florida in 1945 from Sylvania/Statesboro Georgia. She and her husband Bill co-owned Volusia Pump Company for 30 years until their retirement in 1987. She was a member of Flomich Baptist Church. Myrtle will always be remembered for her faith in God, kindness, helping others, positive attitude, high moral values, character and dedication to her family. The most important thing to her was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Brant, Sr, her son, Tommy Brant, her sons-in-law Dale Pautz and Chris Batt. She is survived by her son, Bill Brant Jr (Joyce), Melbourne, her daughters, Bonnie Pautz, Deland, Connie Batt, Melbourne and Beverly Taylor (Brad), Ormond Beach; four grandchildren, Jennifer Brant Elliott (Mathew), Teri Brant Gonzalez (Jason), Christine Pautz Cyrier (Jason) and April Pautz Willis (Charles); thirteen great-grandchildren, Cruz and Mia Elliott, Jayden, Isabella and William Gonzalez, Carter, Addison, Ansley and Weston Cyrier, Liam, Alexis, Thoren and Theodore Willis. Memorial contributions are suggested to Flomich Baptist Church, 1305 Flomich St., Holly Hill, FL 32117. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
