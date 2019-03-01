Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of God of Prophecy
Pierson, FL
Myrtle Mae North


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrtle Mae North
4/23/1927 - 2/26/2019
Myrtle Mae North, 91 went home to be with Jesus February 26, 2019. She was born April 23, 1927 in Miami, FL to Cicero and Lula (Roberts) Cole and lived in Pierson most of her life. Mrs. North was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Pierson where she enjoyed spreading joy with her God given piano playing talent for over 60 years. She also was a charter member of the VFW Auxiliary 9726 in Pierson and a Gold Star Mother. She was a homemaker and had various other jobs including babysitting for most of her grandchildren along with many other children. She worked in the Taylor HS cafeteria several years before retiring at age 70. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Earl Bly North, son Dennis Cole North, grandson Dennis A. North, son-in-law Ronnie Price and sisters Ruby Halcomb, Mildred Meeks and Doris Spindler. She is survived by her children Wayne North, Ellis North (Jackie), Linda Price, Freeman North, Wanda Smith (Robin) and Charles North, sisters Odessa North and Eloise Buchans. And half-sisters Marie and Cissy and half-brothers Dale, Timmy and Ritchie Cole all of Ft McCoy, 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren along with numerous other relatives. Myrtle was blessed with a kind, loving spirit and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her for that unforgettable smile, her laughter and sense of humor. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 5 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Allen-Summerhill, DeLand. A celebration of life will be held at the Church of God of Prophecy in Pierson on Wednesday, March 6 at 11:00 am with burial following at Pierson Methodist Cemetery. Her grandsons will honor her by serving as pallbearers.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
