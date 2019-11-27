|
|
Myrtle (Nell) Norris Reinhard
Dec. 24, 1922 - Nov. 27, 2019
After braving the long ordeal of Alzheimer's disease, Myrtle "Nell" Reinhard, passed away at age 96 at Indigo Manor Nursing Home in Daytona Beach, FL. Nell was born in Owensboro, KY on Christmas Eve, 1922, the eighth of nine children of Lieu Robert Norris and Beulah Norris. In 1937 she graduated, as salutatorian of her class, from Owensboro High School. She then followed three of her sisters, two of whom performed in vaudeville, to New York. There she met her future husband, Harry Reinhard (now deceased), who became a baker for S. B. Thomas & Co., the maker of Thomas's English Muffins, for 35 years. They married and raised two sons, H. Stephen and Paul. Nell worked at Macy's for several years in Manhattan. She was a life-long avid reader and also was a member of the Genealogy Society. She was pleased to learn that she was a direct descendant of Donald McKay, inventor of the clipper ship. Nell and Harry eventually moved to Florida and lived in Holly Hill for 30 years, near her sisters who also had moved to Florida. Nell, a widow for 28 years, leaves two sons and their wives Jacqueline and Janice, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Shady Rest Cemetery, 1650 Moravia Ave, Daytona Beach, FL on December 4 at 11:00am. Visitation is on December 3 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The or . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019