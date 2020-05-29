Nadir "Nick" Erbesler King

July 28, 1943 - November 4, 2019

Nadir Erbesler King, 76, of Port Orange, died peacefully in his sleep early Monday morning, November 4th, in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Nadir was born in his beloved country of Turkey to Abdullah Necdet Erbesler and Faika Selcuk. Nadir was a "people person" by nature. He was very gregarious, warm and welcoming. He loved life and everyone he met. He was an avid futbol (soccer) fan. His favorite team was Besiktas, and he played for their junior team. Nadir enjoyed all genres of music, dancing, cooking, fishing, going to the beach, spending time with family, bantering with friends and "being the life of the party!" Nadir began his career in the food and beverage industry. He held many managerial positions throughout his life. Some of the places he managed included the Istanbul Hilton, Harrah's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, and he was a part of the management teams that opened the very first McDonald's and Pizza Hut locations in Munich, Germany. He was the owner/operator of two restaurants in Columbus, Ohio which featured some of his favorite Turkish fare. After leaving the restaurant industry, Nadir entered the world of transportation which led him to Florida. He and his beloved wife, Buket, worked many years as owner/operators of their own taxi and transport service. They were trusted and loved by many loyal customers/clientele. Nadir was predeceased by his wife, Buket, and brother, Erdogan. Nadir is survived by four daughters, Zeynep Carroll (Billy) of New Braunfels, TX; Yasemin "Yaz" King Parker (Zach) of Avon, IN; Dilek King Keller (Jason) of Altamonte Springs, FL; Nadine King of Avon, IN, and his only son, Dennis King, of Port Orange, FL. Nadir leaves behind his six cherished grandchildren; Emily, Rachel, Matthew (Zeynep and Billy), Riley, Cody (Yaz and Zach) and Daniel (Dilek and Jason). Nadir is also survived by his four sisters, Suna, Jale, Nadide, Nedret and nieces, nephews and extended family members throughout the world. Nadir's funeral service was held on November 8th at Highland Memory Gardens in Apopka, Florida. May he rest in peace eternally.



