Nancy Ann Hinckley Maloy
02/09/1929 - 09/30/2020
Nancy Ann Hinckley Maloy, age 91, of New Smyrna Beach, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at AdventHealth Daytona. Born in Moline, Illinois to Bowman and Helga Gregersen Hinckley; Nancy moved to this area in 2014 from Weston, Florida. A former realtor and nutritionist; Nancy was a member of the CCW of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. She was past president of the Coral Gable Women's Club, and Vice President of Key Biscayne Garden Club. She enjoyed watching Fox News, while drinking her scotch whiskey every day. Nancy loved going to the Little Theater, attending operas, plays, going to Ruth Chris Steak House on her birthday; and she especially loved her grandson. Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Maloy-Sheets, and her husband, Tim; grandson, Michael Maloy; daughter-in-law, Dana Maloy; nephew, Torg Hinckley; and sister-in-law, Kay Hinckley. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard H.W. Maloy; son, Richard H.W. Maloy; and 2 brothers, Bowman and Gregg Hinckley. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 5, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with Father Patrick Quinn, T.O.R. officiating. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in West Palm Beach. Friends will be received on Sunday, October 4, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
