Nancy J. Mitchell


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy J. Mitchell Obituary
Nancy J. Mitchell
05/05/1945 - 03/31/2019
Nancy J. Mitchell, 73, a resident of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 31. Nancy was born in Daytona Beach to Charles and Peggy Godawa on May 5, 1945. She attended local schools and was a lifelong resident of the area. Nancy worked locally with Tyco Health in Deland before her retirement and spent the years that followed traveling with her husband, Donald. Many of those trips afforded Nancy the opportunity to enjoy one of her favorite hobbies, trying to beat those fickle one armed bandits at a variety of casinos. Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and will be deeply missed by the family she cherished. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother James Godawa. Left to cherish Nancy's memory are her husband, Donald, her three children, Jesse, Michelle and Raymond Mitchell, her step-son Ramon Mitchell, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held for Nancy on Friday, April 5th at Lohman Funeral Daytona beginning at 2pm. Those who wish may also share condolences with the family online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
