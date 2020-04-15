|
|
Nancy J. Noel
July 29, 1938 - April 13, 2020
Nancy J. Noel, 81, Oak Hill, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Noel was born in Modesto, CA and moved to Florida in 1984 from Bay City, MI. She followed in her father's footsteps by working in the hospitality industry where she was an Executive Chef for 35 years. Nancy was the first female chef to be appointed to the All-Male Germanian Club in Saginaw, MI and later became the senior vice president for Ponderosa Steak House in the Southern Florida Region. She was a loving woman and loved spending her time with family. Survivors include two sons, Donald P. (Donna) Noel, Jr. of Oak Hill and James R. (Christy) Noel of Coral Springs; one daughter, Katherine "Kathy" (Darrell) Laskowski of Oak Hill; one sister, Shirley O'Neal-Moriarty of St. Louis, MO; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Juanita Tanner Awrey; her husband of 57 years, Donald P. Noel; brother, John Awrey and sister, Sylvia Dufresne. Services will be scheduled at a later date by the family. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020