|
|
Nancy Kay Elwell
06/04/1950 - 02/20/2019
Nancy Kay Elwell, 68, of Ponce Inlet, FL, formerly of Springfield IL, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Murphy, NC. Nancy was born on June 4, 1950 in Morrisonville, IL the youngest daughter of Robert and Marjorie Gowin. She raised two children Brent and Julie with Glenn Forden in Mt. Auburn, IL. Nancy was a graduate of Morrisonville High School and a graduate of University of Illinois Springfield, Bachelor of Arts in Management, Summa Cum Laude . She worked as a bookkeeper in the Mt. Auburn High School before working as an Executive Assistant for the Illinois Education Association. She also held a Realtor's license for several years in Illinois. Nancy loved travelling with family and friends, crocheting baby blankets, gardening, and driving her Miata. She volunteered for many organizations during her time in the Springfield, IL area including the Sangamon County of the . She was heavily involved in the Habitat for Humanity chapter, establishing the local Habitat ReStore and participated in a Habitat build with Jimmy Carter. She worked with the First United Methodist Church of Springfield to raise funds for school children in Liberia, worked on costumes and sets for the Municipal Opera and was an organist and pianist for the United Methodist Church of Mt Auburn, IL, and a member of the local Miata Car Club. Nancy was survived by her partner William Beier; son, Brent (Lori) Forden of Morrison, CO; daughter, Julie Taber of O'Fallon, MO; stepdaughter Darla (Rick) Richno of Springfield, IL; grandchildren Claire Forden, Emma Forden, Jessica Kramer, Alexander Kramer, Ryan Richno, and Dylan Richno; brother Robert (Rose) Gowin of Morrisonville. She was preceded in death by her husband Scott Elwell; Parents Robert and Marjorie Gowin; Siblings, Marilyn and Chester. Cremation rites will be accorded by Ivie Funeral Home in Murphy, NC. Family and friends are encouraged to gather at The Barrel Head, 1577 Wabash Springfield, IL 62704 to celebrate Nancy's life from 3:00pm - 5:00pm, Saturday, 03/02/19. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers in Nancy's memory to the Sangamon County of the , 687 East Linton Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703 or to Habitat for Humanity Sangamon County, 2744 S. 6th St. Springfield, IL 62703. Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019