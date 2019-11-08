Home

Nancy Louise Scott-Walker

Nancy Louise Scott-Walker Obituary
Nancy Louise Scott-Walker
May 16, 1960 - November 4, 2019
Nancy Louise Scott-Walker, died on Monday, November 4, 2019 at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, at the age of 59. Nancy was born on May 16, 1960 in Ashtabula, Ohio to parents Earl Scott and Alice (Zimmerman) Scott. In 1985, Nancy married George Walker in Honolulu, Hawaii and moved to Florida in 1989. She graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work. Nancy worked over 15 years as a social worker in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio and Orlando, Florida. In 1995, she changed paths and began helping to manage the microscope business that her husband founded. Her passions included cooking, beach combing, travel, home improvement projects, and throwing a good party. Nancy loved her family and friends. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, George Walker; sons, Joseph (Viva) Walker and Lucas (Rachel Reaster) Walker; 4 grandchildren; father, Earl (Lynda Burke) Scott; sister, Pamela (John) Hatzenbuehler; brother, Michael (Katherine) Scott; and many loving family members. In memory of Nancy Scott-Walker, memorials may be made to the Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
